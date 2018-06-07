Nikesh Arora: 'The highest paid executive' is back on a high

Rock-star entrepreneur, heir apparent to SoftBank founder Masayoshi Son, Googler are among the various tags that Nikesh Arora has seen attached to his name over the years. But he recently made news for being "the highest paid executive", a label that is not new to him.

Whether in Google, SoftBank and now his latest employer Palo Alto Networks, Arora has always managed to be one of the highest paid top bosses in the world. During his stint at the global tech and search giant, Google, Arora earned $46.7 million during his time there, which went up almost six times to touch ...