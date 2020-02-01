Nirmala Sitharaman's second Budget is a missed chance for the markets

At a time when the rise in GDP has slowed to a decade-low, the markets were hoping for big measures to boost growth even if they came at the cost of a larger fiscal deficit. Higher growth and consequently corporate earnings would have helped the markets sustain high valuations and attractive more investors, both foreign and domestic.

Expectations had built up following the sharp cuts in corporate tax rates last September, measures to revive realty and non-banking finance companies, and, of late, fears over coronavirus affecting global growth. The Budget, however, has belied most ...