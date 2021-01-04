Nissan adds third shift to reduce waiting time for its new SUV Magnite

Japanese car maker Motor has said that it added a third shift at its facility near Chennai to cater the demand for its new compact sports utility vehicle (SUV) Magnite. The company also said that it will continue to sell cars under and Datsun brands in India.

Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Motor India said that Nissan Magnite has received over 32,800 bookings and 180,000 enquiries since its launch on December 2, 2020. The conversion ratio is one of the best in the industry at about 17.8 per cent, compared to an average of 3-5 per cent.

To shorten the delivery time to 2-3 months, the plant's production capacity is being enhanced by introducing a third shift and employing over 1,000 people at the unit, apart from hiring more staff at dealerships to attend customer requests. This decision is aimed at reducing the waiting time for all variants so that more and more customers get Nissan Magnite at the earliest, he said. The firm is also looking to export the car to Indonesia and South Africa.

The company's cars are made at Oragadam where Nissan and its partner, French car maker had set up a facility to produce over 400,000 cars.

The company declined to share numbers on capacity utilisation and sales target for the new model.

“Our priority for Magnite will be the Indian market. The first two countries to which the model would be exported are Indonesia and South Africa,” he said.

Magnite is Nissan's first sub-4 metre SUV a segment and will take on Kia Motor's Sonet, Hyundai Motor's Venue and others.

Srivastava said Nissan Motor will continue to sell its cars under two brands in India – Nissan and Datsun. Datsun accounts for around 90 per cent of the sales in India currently.

The company said prices for the entire Magnite line-up remain unchanged, and only the base variant’s price has been raised. The revised price of the entry-level Nissan Magnite XE is Rs 5.49 lakh (all prices ex-showroom, Delhi).

Nissan currently has 123 sales outlets in India, 20 of which were added just before the launch of the Magnite.

India is the global production hub for the Magnite, and Nissan has already launched it in Indonesia, with exports to Nepal, Thailand and South Africa set to follow.