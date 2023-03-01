JUST IN
Akasa Air completes 6 months of operations; flies over 1mn passengers
Automotive firms stare at a long road to delivering pending order book
Prop-tech startup NoBroker raises $5 mn from Google in extended Series E
Twitter services resume after global outage hits thousands of users
S&P affirms Adani International Container Terminal's issue rating at 'BBB-'
Bajaj Finserv gets regulatory license to start mutual fund business
TVS Motor records 1.97% decline in sales at 276,150 units in February
Divgi TorqTransfer Systems IPO receives 12% subscription on first day
Migsun Group to invest Rs 706 cr in high-street commercial project in Delhi
NCLAT dismisses plea challenging insolvency against Avantha Power
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Airlines step up hiring to drive growth as demand recovers, costs ease
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

NMDC iron ore output grows 4% at 4.48 mn tonnes in Feb, sales drop 4.78%

NMDC, under the Ministry of Steel, is India's largest iron ore producer contributing nearly 17 per cent to the country's total iron ore production

Topics
NMDC | Iron Ore

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Govt to sell up to 7.5% in NMDC via OFS on Tuesday, may get Rs 3,621 cr

NMDC Ltd on Wednesday reported 4 per cent growth in its iron ore production at 4.48 million tonnes (MT) in February 2023 compared to 4.31 MT a year ago.

Sales of iron ore declined by 4.78 per cent to 3.78 MT in February 2023 compared to 3.97 MT in the same month of last year, according to an exchange filing.

NMDC's iron ore production during the April-February period fell 4.19 per cent to 35.62 MT from 37.18 MT in the year-ago period.

Iron ore sales in April-February 2022-23 also fell 8.61 per cent to 33.42 MT from 36.57 MT a year ago.

NMDC, under the Ministry of Steel, is India's largest iron ore producer contributing nearly 17 per cent to the country's total iron ore production.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on NMDC

First Published: Wed, March 01 2023. 20:45 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.