NMDC iron ore output grows 4% at 4.48 mn tonnes in Feb, sales drop 4.78%

Ltd on Wednesday reported 4 per cent growth in its production at 4.48 million tonnes (MT) in February 2023 compared to 4.31 MT a year ago.

Sales of declined by 4.78 per cent to 3.78 MT in February 2023 compared to 3.97 MT in the same month of last year, according to an exchange filing.

NMDC's production during the April-February period fell 4.19 per cent to 35.62 MT from 37.18 MT in the year-ago period.

Iron ore sales in April-February 2022-23 also fell 8.61 per cent to 33.42 MT from 36.57 MT a year ago.

NMDC, under the Ministry of Steel, is India's largest iron ore producer contributing nearly 17 per cent to the country's total iron ore production.

