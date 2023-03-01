JUST IN
You are here: Home » Automobile Â» News

Overall passenger vehicle dispatches cross 335,000 units in February

Akasa Air completes 6 months of operations; flies over 1mn passengers
Business Standard

Automotive firms stare at a long road to delivering pending order book

Persistent chip and logistics woes frustrate delivery timelines. Open order books in Feb breach 700K; wait period for some models exceed a year

Topics
automotive industry | semiconductor | Maruti Suzuki India

Sohini Das & Shine Jacob  |  Mumbai | Chennai 

automobile
Luxury cars that use more chips are facing a bigger challenge

Automotive (auto) companies are staring at a long road to delivery as open order books (as of February) range between 700,000 and 720,000 units, with waiting periods for some models stretching into more than a year.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Wed, March 01 2023. 20:10 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY