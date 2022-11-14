NMDC Q2 net profit declines 62% to Rs 885 crore due to lower income

State-owned on Monday posted a 62 per cent fall in its consolidated net profit to Rs 885.65 crore during the quarter ended September, mainly on account of lower income.

It had clocked a Rs 2,339.58 crore net profit during the July-September period of the preceding fiscal, according to a regulatory filing.

The company's total income fell to Rs 3,754.77 crore in the second quarter of the current financial year from Rs 6,882.44 crore in the year-ago period.

During the same period, expenses were at Rs 2,569.63 crore as against Rs 3,742.64 crore.

The company is a leading iron ore miner.

