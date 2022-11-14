JUST IN
LIC's shares jump nearly 6% after July-September quarter earnings
NMDC Q2 net profit declines 62% to Rs 885 crore due to lower income
GMR Airports Infra posts Rs 546 cr Q2 standalone loss on higher expenses
MTNL Q2 loss widens to Rs 737 cr, revenue declines 23.5% to Rs 220 cr
McLeod Russel Sept qtr net up 6% to Rs 131 cr despite dip in revenues
HFCs post 19% dip in combined Q2 net on surge in interest costs, write-offs
SpiceJet posts highest ever quarterly loss amid high fuel prices
IRCTC Q2 PAT up 43% YoY to Rs 226 crore, revenue from operation rises 99%
SpiceJet quarterly loss widens to Rs 838 crore on higher fuel prices
Indiabulls Finance Q2 consolidated net up marginally to Rs 289.4 cr
You are here: Home » Companies » Results
GMR Airports Infra posts Rs 546 cr Q2 standalone loss on higher expenses
LIC's shares jump nearly 6% after July-September quarter earnings
Business Standard

NMDC Q2 net profit declines 62% to Rs 885 crore due to lower income

It had clocked a Rs 2,339.58 crore net profit during the July-September period of the preceding fiscal, according to a regulatory filing

Topics
NMDC | Q2 results

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

NMDC
During the same period, expenses were at Rs 2,569.63 crore as against Rs 3,742.64 crore

State-owned NMDC on Monday posted a 62 per cent fall in its consolidated net profit to Rs 885.65 crore during the quarter ended September, mainly on account of lower income.

It had clocked a Rs 2,339.58 crore net profit during the July-September period of the preceding fiscal, according to a regulatory filing.

The company's total income fell to Rs 3,754.77 crore in the second quarter of the current financial year from Rs 6,882.44 crore in the year-ago period.

During the same period, expenses were at Rs 2,569.63 crore as against Rs 3,742.64 crore.

The company is a leading iron ore miner.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on NMDC

First Published: Mon, November 14 2022. 21:02 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.