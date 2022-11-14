MTNL Q2 loss widens to Rs 737 cr, revenue declines 23.5% to Rs 220 cr

-
State-owned telecom firm MTNL on Monday reported widening of loss to Rs 737 crore on a standalone basis in the second quarter ended September.
The company had registered a loss of Rs 653.21 in the same period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing.
The revenue from operations declined 23.5 per cent to Rs 220.21 crore during the second quarter of the current fiscal from Rs 287.89 crore in the year-ago period.
The company's finance cost was over two-and-half times than its revenue at Rs 581.01 crore while employees expense accounted for about 60 per cent of the total revenue at Rs 131.99 crore.
First Published: Mon, November 14 2022. 20:50 IST
