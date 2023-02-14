NMDC's Q3 consolidated net profit more than halves to Rs 904 crore

-
State-owned NMDC's consolidated net profit more than halved to Rs 903.89 crore for the December quarter, mainly on account of lower income.
The company had clocked a net profit of Rs 2,046.88 crore in the October-December period of the preceding 2021-22 fiscal, the miner said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday.
Its total income also tumbled to Rs 3,924.75 crore from Rs 6,026.68 crore in the year-ago quarter.
Total expenses were at Rs 2,693.01 crore, as against Rs 3,332.44 crore a year ago.
NMDC, under the Ministry of Steel, is the country's largest producer and supplier of iron ore.
First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 20:37 IST
