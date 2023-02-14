JUST IN
NMDC's Q3 consolidated net profit more than halves to Rs 904 crore

NMDC, under the Ministry of Steel, is the country's largest producer and supplier of iron ore

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Photo courtesy: www.nmdc.co.in
Photo courtesy: www.nmdc.co.in

State-owned NMDC's consolidated net profit more than halved to Rs 903.89 crore for the December quarter, mainly on account of lower income.

The company had clocked a net profit of Rs 2,046.88 crore in the October-December period of the preceding 2021-22 fiscal, the miner said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

Its total income also tumbled to Rs 3,924.75 crore from Rs 6,026.68 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Total expenses were at Rs 2,693.01 crore, as against Rs 3,332.44 crore a year ago.

NMDC, under the Ministry of Steel, is the country's largest producer and supplier of iron ore.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 20:37 IST

