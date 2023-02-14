JUST IN
Bosch's India unit reports 36% jump in profits, warns of "challenging 2023"
Spencer's Retail Q3 loss widens to Rs 61.75 cr, impacted by higher expenses
PTC India December-quarter consolidated net profit up 66% to Rs 104 crore
Financial services firm KFin Technologies reports 79% profit growth in Q3
Nykaa Dec quarter profit plunges 71% to Rs 8.48 crore; revenue rises 33%
Zee Entertainment Dec quarter profit plummets 92% as ad spends shrink
Debt-ridden Jaypee Infratech Dec quarter net loss widens to Rs 601 crore
Adani Enterprises Q3 results tomorrow: Know about its past performance here
Highest-ever quarterly revenue by Essar Oil in Q3 as CBM output doubles
Fusion Microfinance sees asset growth moderating as pent-up demand tapers
You are here: Home » Companies » Results
Ford to cut 3,800 jobs over next 3 years in Europe, mostly in Germany, UK
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Bosch's India unit reports 36% jump in profits, warns of "challenging 2023"

Bosch Ltd, the Indian unit of German automotive supplier Bosch, on Tuesday warned of a "challenging 2023" amid growing fears of recession, after reporting a 36% jump in third-quarter profit.

Topics
Bosch | Bosch India

Reuters  |  BENGALURU 

Bosch
The broad-based recovery in auto segments including commercial vehicles and expectations of improvement going ahead are major triggers for the parts supplier

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Bosch Ltd, the Indian unit of German automotive supplier Bosch, on Tuesday warned of a "challenging 2023" amid growing fears of recession, after reporting a 36% jump in third-quarter profit.

Surging inflation and worries of a global economic slowdown have left several multinational firms cautious of their growth prospects this year, as people cut back on discretionary spending.

"There are possibilities of a global recession, and India will not be immune to these impacts," Managing Director Soumitra Bhattacharya said in a statement.

The company's shares fell as much as 2.5% after the results.

Bosch's net profit rose to 3.19 billion rupees ($442.30 million) for the three months ended Dec. 31, up from 2.35 billion rupees a year ago.

The quarter saw improved demand for the two-wheeler business and powertrain solutions unit, even as the country's auto market continues to see fluctuations, the company said.

Revenue from automotive products, which accounts for nearly 90% of its topline, reported about 18% growth in the third quarter. Bosch's revenue from operations rose 17.7% to 36.60 billion rupees.

Indian car makers, such as Maruti Suzuki, posted robust sales in the third quarter as production picked up with easing supply chain constraints that spurred demand for parts makers.

While Bosch India is still tackling production setbacks due to supply chain disruptions and chip shortages, the company said those pressures eased in recent months.

($1 = 82.7500 Indian rupees)

 

(Reporting by Nishit Navin in Bengaluru; editing by Eileen Soreng)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Bosch

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 17:18 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.