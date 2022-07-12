NMDC to be excluded from Nifty CPSE index over move to hive off steel arm

-
ALSO READ
CPSE ETF: Book profits slowly and don't try to maximise gains, say experts
Market wrap: Sensex pares gains to end 77 points down; Nifty holds 17,100
FY23 capital outlay plan for CPSEs projected to dip 1.21% year-on-year
Nifty Metal index can hit historic high; Hindalco, NMDC may rally up to 17%
Commodity boom! Hind Copper, NTPC, NMDC to see up to 30% rally
-
State-owned miner NMDC will be removed from the Nifty CPSE index following its decision to hive off its steel subsidiary NMDC Steel. The proposal has received shareholder’s approval.
According to an analysis done by IIFL Alternative Research, NMDC, which has nearly 5 per cent weightage in the Nifty CPSE index, could see outflows of over $100 million (nearly Rs 800 crore) on account of its exclusion. No new stock will get added to the index as a result, some of the existing members of the CPSE index will benefit due to the rebalancing.
Also Read: NMDC cuts prices of lump ore, fines by Rs 500/tonne each, stock falls 5%
ONGC, Coal India and Bharat Electronics (BEL) are expected to see inflows of between $31 million and $46 million on account of the rebalancing. The exact quantum of flows will depend on the change in share price between now and August 5, the adjustment date.
Shares of NMDC fell 5.3 per cent on Tuesday. The stock fell on account of a double whammy in form of CPSE index deletion and crash in iron-ore prices. NMDC’s is India’s largest iron-ore minor. Global iron ore prices have hit a seven-month low on fears that fresh Covid-19 outbreaks in China could impact demand.
The Nifty CPSE ETF, formed to help the government divest its holding in the underlying stocks, has assets under management of over Rs 17,000 crore. The index has gained nearly 6 per cent year-to-date.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU