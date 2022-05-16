No capital gains tax on Ambuja, ACC sale to Adani Group: Holcim CEO

-
Swiss cement major Holcim’s agreement to sell its India business to Adani family will not attract India’s capital gains tax, Holcim CEO Jan Jenisch said in an analyst call on Monday.
Mauritius-based Holderind Investments sold its 63 per cent stake to an offshore purpose vehicle owned by the Adani family. Holderind, in turn, is owned by a Dutch entity. “Our analysis comes to the conclusion that there’s no capital tax gain, or any other tax to be paid for this transaction," said Jenisch.
Tax experts said that as Holcim's stake in the Indian company is held prior to April 1, 2017, the treaty provides for grandfathering for pre-April 2017 holdings and investments, and allows tax exemption.
The India-Mauritius treaty was designed to attract foreign investments in the early 1990s when India’s foreign exchange reserves were alarmingly low. Subsequently, the Supreme Court held in favour of the assessee’s claim for such tax exemption.
Jenisch also clarified that the transaction does not indemnify any cartelisation penalties imposed on Ambuja Cements and ACC by the Competition Commission of India. Both companies have appealed to the Supreme Court in 2018 appealing against the penalties and the matter is currently pending. In 2020, the CCI started a fresh investigation against Ambuja and ACC.
