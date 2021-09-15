No change planned at Tata's top leadership: Group chairman Chandrasekaran

chairman has denied media reports citing the likelihood of a change at the top leadership of the soaps-to steel-to-software conglomerate.

“I would like to state that no leadership structural changes are on the anvil, as speculated in certain sections of the media. Any such decisions, if relevant, are taken by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee. We are extremely disappointed with such stories that create disruption to regular operations," the chairman said.

Chandrasekaran was reacting to media reports that a new CEO position will be created in Tata Sons to oversee the group's business. The report also said that Chandra will remain the chairman of Tata Sons and get a second term.