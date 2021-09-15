JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Telecom sector reforms ensure industry is able to invest fearlessly: Mittal

JSW Steel eyes $300-400 million cost savings in short-term via digitisation
Business Standard

No change planned at Tata's top leadership: Group chairman Chandrasekaran

Responds to reports that a new CEO position will be created in Tata Sons to oversee group's business and that Chandra will remain group chief and get a second term

Topics
Tata group | N Chandrasekaran

BS Reporter  |  Mumbai 

Tata Sons Chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran
Tata Sons Chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran | Photo: Bloomberg

Tata group chairman N Chandrasekaran has denied media reports citing the likelihood of a change at the top leadership of the soaps-to steel-to-software conglomerate.

“I would like to state that no leadership structural changes are on the anvil, as speculated in certain sections of the media. Any such decisions, if relevant, are taken by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee. We are extremely disappointed with such stories that create disruption to regular operations," the chairman said.

Chandrasekaran was reacting to media reports that a new CEO position will be created in Tata Sons to oversee the group's business. The report also said that Chandra will remain the chairman of Tata Sons and get a second term.

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Wed, September 15 2021. 18:08 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.