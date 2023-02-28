JUST IN
No refinancing, capital plans at HK roadshow, says Adani Group CFO
Top headlines: Apple creates new jobs, India's derivate bond trade at risk
Singapore Airlines to get 25.1% stake in enlarged Air India group
With new tagline, Pepsi ropes in Ranveer Singh as its new brand ambassador
Paytm shareholding changes: Ant exceeds 25% mark, MFs increase their stake
BS Annual Awards 2022: Power-packed jury picks the best of India Inc
VIL allots 12,000 optionally convertible debentures to ATC Telecom Infra
SpiceJet's $100 mln debt rejig: Carlyle Aviation to buy stakes in airline
Triveni Glass to invest Rs 1,000 cr in Andhra Pradesh for solar glass plant
Return on capital very low, expects tariff hike: Bharti Airtel chairman
You are here: Home » Companies Â» News
Top headlines: Apple creates new jobs, India's derivate bond trade at risk
icon-arrow-left
High airfares are here to stay after post-pandemic boom: AirAsia CEO
Business Standard

No refinancing, capital plans at HK roadshow, says Adani Group CFO

When asked "Are you looking to refinance any debt?" Singh said: "No, we don't have anything major at all. There's no transactions," he said, without specifying a timeframe or elaborating further

Topics
Adani Group | capital | loan refinancing

Dorothy Ma & Annabelle Droulers | Bloomberg 

Jugeshinder Singh, CFO, Adani Group (Photo: Bloomberg)
Jugeshinder Singh, CFO, Adani Group (Photo: Bloomberg)

Adani Group isn’t seeking to refinance debt or inject capital, group chief financial officer Jugeshinder Singh told Bloomberg News on the sidelines of an investor roadshow in Hong Kong Tuesday.

When asked “Are you looking to refinance any debt?” Singh said: “No, we don’t have anything major at all.”

“There’s no transactions,” he added, without specifying a timeframe or elaborating further.

He also said “No” in response to the question: “Are you looking to inject any capital?

The crisis-ridden Indian conglomerate is continuing an investor roadshow in Hong Kong Tuesday to ease concerns about its financial health and corporate governance induced by a short-seller’s allegations. It held a series of investor meetings on Monday in Singapore, where executives said the group has enough money to repay debt due over the next three years in addition to an $800 million credit facility.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Adani Group

First Published: Tue, February 28 2023. 09:47 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.