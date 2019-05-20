No hint of Chaplin: Cherry Blossom tells a new story in its digital pitch

Old habits die hard but as Cherry Blossom, the shoe polish brand from British multinational consumer goods company Reckitt Benckiser, is discovering, once they do disappear, it can be tough reinstating the ritual. In its latest campaign, the brand, is urging people to go back to what was once an everyday routine.

And by doing so, the hundred-plus year old brand is looking to reclaim its position in consumer’s lives as a daily habit. Interestingly the campaign that addresses working class Indians, across geographies, is being released only on digital platforms at the moment. As ...