Torrent, Lanco among private gencos not paid by Madhya Pradesh Power Co
Business Standard

No uniform policy a big hurdle for production: AMNS India CEO Dilip Oommen

Infrastructure steel consumption has not picked up yet. Some steel consuming segments like auto have started their production. Full revival will take some time, says Dilip Oommen

Topics
ArcelorMittal | Steel consumption | Lockdown

Ishita Ayan Dutt  |  Kolkata 

ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India) is operating at full capacity after a production cut in April and early May, but Dilip Oommen, chief executive officer, tells Ishita Ayan Dutt the real challenge will be to get domestic demand back on track. Edited excerpts: Between Lockdown 1.0 and 4.0, has demand improved? Yes, but it is still much below the normal pre-Covid levels.

Certain segments like rural-led demand have recovered faster and better. With a series of economic packages and easing of lockdown in many parts of the country, the economic activity is gradually gaining ...

First Published: Wed, May 27 2020. 22:03 IST

