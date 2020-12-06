November domestic pharma sales grow just 1% after strong show last month

-
ALSO READ
Smaller pharma firms post faster domestic sales growth in September
Pharmacy consolidation may disrupt domestic drug market: Credit Suisse
Cardiac, vitamin drugs see pharma sales rebound with 4.5% growth in Sept
Pharma firms likely to report mixed performance in Q1 on Covid-19, lockdown
Nifty Pharma index rallies nearly 3%; Lupin surges 10%, Cipla, Cadila up 3%
-
After posting a strong growth in October, domestic pharma sales has once again slipped to a low single digit growth in November. From a 9.6 per cent growth in October, it has slowed down to one per cent growth in November even as major therapies continued to show positive growth.
The overall market growth slowed down in November as the volume growth was in negative terrain, clocking a -6.9 per cent while price growth came in at 4.7 per cent and new introductions grew by 3.2 per cent.
According to data from market research firm AIOCD AWACS, therapies like cardiac posted a growth of 8.7 per cent compared to a 19.5 per cent growth in the same month previous year. Similarly, anti-diabetic, another chronic therapy area showed a growth of 1.9 per cent compared to 9.7 per cent in the same month last year.
Rakesh Dave, president of AIOCD AWACS, had pointed out post the robust October numbers that in 2019 Diwali was in October and hence this year the growth was on a low base. Typically, medicine sales are hit during the Diwali week.
Also some stocking happens right before Diwali, which pushes up volumes right before the festival. "This year Diwali is in November and once the sales data from this month comes in, it would paint a more clear picture of how the domestic market demand is growing," Dave had said then.
Anti-infectives as a category has struggled since the the unlocking started in June - from a 6.6 per cent in October, it slipped to 0.2 per cent in November. An associated therapy area gastrointestinal exhibited a growth of 3.1 per cent in November after growing in strong double digits (13.6 per cent) in October. Usually an antibiotic prescription is associated with an antacid too.
Of the corporates, Cipla (12.6), Glenmark (14.5) and Zuventus (19.5) continued to clock strong double digit growth riding on drugs that are doing well during Covid. Cipla and Glenmark both have a portfolio of Covid drugs like remdesivir, favipiravir etc. Zuventus has some strong vitamin brands like Zinconia which have seen traction in the pandemic. Delhi-based Mankind Pharma, a primarily acute therapy brands driven company, saw its sales decline yoY by -5.4 per cent.
Table: Domestic pharma industry growth rate (YoY)
|Therapy
|October (%)
|November (%)
|
Anti-diabetic
|9.7
|1.9
|
Cardiac
|19.5
|8.7
|
Anti-infectives
|6.6
|0.2
|
Pain and analgesics
|2.8
|-5.2
|Vitamins
|22.6
|6.6
|Respiratory
|-6.6
|-6.9
|Company
|October Growth (%)
|November Growth (%)
|Sun Pharma
|8.4
|2.1
|Cipla
|22
|12.6
|Zydus
|14.9
|6.6
|Lupin
|9.3
|3.1
|Torrent Pharma
|10.8
|1.9
|DRL
|8
|0.3
|Glenmark
|22.9
|14.5
|Indian pharma market
|9.6
|1
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU