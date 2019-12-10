JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » Financial X-Ray

Tonino Lamborghini Company set to enter real estate space in India

Expansions, clean track record helping Divi's Labs tap new opportunities
Business Standard

November flows a blip for AMCs, structural growth drivers remain intact

Analysts cite higher redemptions for 78% dip in equity flows, say lower penetration, rising preference of retail investors for equity market should help AMCs in the long-run

Shreepad S Aute  |  Mumbai 

The stocks of listed asset management companies (AMCs) HDFC Asset Management Company (HDFC AMC) and Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management (RNAM) shed around 3 per cent on Tuesday, much more than the 0.6 per cent fall in the S&P BSE Sensex. A sharp month-on-month fall of 78 per cent in equity flows to Rs 1,311 crore in November, reported on Monday evening by Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI), negatively impacted investor sentiments.

As AMCs enjoy higher operating margin for managing equity funds, the fall in equity flows is a reason to worry. Both companies have around 40-45 per ...

MONTHLY STAR

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital Monthly Subscription
149.00  
subscribe
Complete access to the premium product
Convenient - Pay as you go
Pay using Master/Visa Credit Card & ICICI VISA Debit Card
Auto renewed (subject to your card issuer's permission)
Cancel any time in the future
Requires personal information

What you get?

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all the content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment – hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.
  • 18 years of archival data.

NOTE :

  • The product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the email with the cancellation request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for speedy action. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.

SMART MONTHLY

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital - 12 Months
1499.00
subscribe
Get 12 months of Business Standard digital access
Single Seamless Sign-up to Business Standard Digital
Convenient - Once a year payment
Pay using an instrument of your choice - Credit/Debit Cards, Net Banking, Payment Wallets accepted
Exclusive Invite to select Business Standard events

What you get

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment - hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.

NOTE :

  • This product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the mail with the request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for easy reference. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.
First Published: Tue, December 10 2019. 19:31 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU