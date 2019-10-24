Now, US SEC launches probe into whistleblower charges against Infosys

-
Infosys Ltd
The company said India's market regulator, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), has also asked it to submit information concerning the complaints.
Infosys, India's second-biggest IT services firm by revenue after Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
It also disclosed claims that Chief Financial Officer Nilanjan Roy prevented employees from highlighting issues around large deals in presentations to the board.
Parekh and Roy declined to comment when contacted through Infosys.
Infosys on Thursday also said a securities class action lawsuit has been filed against it in a U.S. federal court based on the complaints, and that it intends to defend itself "vigorously".
Infosys shares, which have lost over 15 per cent of their value since the firm disclosed the claims, were largely unchanged in early trade on Thursday.
