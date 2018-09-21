Now, watch all televised Indian cricket matches on JioTV, Hotstar

on Friday announced a five-year partnership with broadcaster to make all televised matches available to users of and in India.

Reliance Industries Limited signed an agreement in this regard with Pvt Ltd, a press release issued by Jio said.

This partnership will cover:

1) T20

2) One Day Internationals (ODI)

3) International Test Cricket

4) Premier Domestic Competitions of the BCCI

"Jio continues to bring the most exclusive content to its users, this time around through the app. Cricket is not just played, its worshipped in India. Every Indian must have access to the best sporting events as well as quality and affordable bandwidth to consume the content. With this partnership, we intend to address both these objectives of providing the best sporting content with the best digital infrastructure to the Jio users. Jio promises to and will continue to bring a superlative customer experience in the areas of sports, AR, VR, Immersive viewing and more in the coming days," said Akash Ambani, director, Jio.

"Over the last five years, we have re-invented the sports experience in India across screens, both television and digital. under BCCI is one of the most compelling properties in the world and we are excited to apply the same lens of innovation and re-invention to the property that we have applied to other sports in the last few years. And, with a new partner in Reliance Jio, we will have even more opportunities to raise the bar for cricket fans," said Sanjay Gupta, managing director,