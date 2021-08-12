NPCI appoints Noopur Chaturvedi as CEO of Bharat Bill Pay Ltd

India’s umbrella entity for retail payments, the National Corporation of India (NPCI), has appointed Noopur Chaturvedi as the chief executive officer (CEO) of

Bharat BillPay Ltd. (NBBL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of NPCI, providing a one-stop solution to billers for low-cost collections.

NPCI’s flagship platform was hived off into a separate subsidiary in April.

According to a statement released by NPCI, Chaturvedi’s mandate is to scale up the Payment System (BBPS) so as to make it the most preferred platform for

“She will work closely with the BBPS ecosystem to grow digital bill payments with superior customer experience”, said.

Prior to joining NPCI, Chaturvedi was country head at PayU and chief-corporate business alliances at Airtel Payments Bank.