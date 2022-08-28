JUST IN
What drives Suman Mishra, a woman leading the charge in male bastion
India must invite component makers first before OEMs: R C Bhargava
Reasonable to expect positive FPI flows will continue: Abhiram Eleswarapu
Manipal Cigna seeks 30% growth in health insurance: CEO Prasun Sikdar
We will embrace rising power of individual journalism: Semafor co-founder
Retail protection demand should come back in H2 of FY23: HDFC Life MD & CEO
Price hikes in Q2 will be bigger than Q1: Godrej Consumer Products CFO
For streaming to be same size as TV, discipline is must: Sameer Nair
Embassy REIT has delivered 50% total returns since listing: Vikaash Khdloya
I do not see any significant downside to markets, says Vikas Khemani
You are here: Home » Companies » Q&A
Suzuki Motor to invest Rs 18K cr for setting up EV battery unit, car plant
Business Standard

NRIs can make bill payments for family members via BBPS soon: NPCI CEO

'I feel UPMS will change the way BBPS operates today', said Noopur Chaturvedi

Topics
NPCI | BBPS | Q&A

Swapnil Joglekar 

Noopur Chaturvedi
Noopur Chaturvedi, NPCI Bharat BillPay CEO

The Reserve Bank of India-conceptualised Bharat Bill Payment System (BBPS) has been clocking 80 million monthly transactions. It is employing a three-pronged strategy for growth, NPCI Bharat BillPay CEO Noopur Chaturvedi tells Swapnil Joglekar in a zoom interview. Edited excerpts:

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR
Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.


We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

Read our full coverage on NPCI

First Published: Sun, August 28 2022. 22:56 IST

`
.