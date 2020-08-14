NTPC consolidated pre-tax profit dips 6% to Rs 3,443 crore in June quarter

-
NTPC on Friday reported a 6.7 per cent year-on-year (YoY) fall in its consolidated pre-tax profit to Rs 3,442.9 crore in the June quarter.
Its net profit fell 6 per cent to Rs 2,948.94 crore, as compared to Rs 3,132.73 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year, according to a BSE filing.
The firm’s total income during April-June came down to Rs 26,794.68 crore, compared to Rs 27,353.36 crore in the year-ago period. The firm’s total expenses were at Rs 22,649.04 crore, against Rs 23,814.32 crore a year ago.
