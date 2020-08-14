JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Hindalco dives into red, posts Q1 consolidated pre-tax loss of Rs 600 cr

Voltas pre-tax profit drops 58% in June quarter; revenue plunges 51%
Business Standard

NTPC consolidated pre-tax profit dips 6% to Rs 3,443 crore in June quarter

The firm's total income during April-June came down to Rs 26,794.68 crore, compared to Rs 27,353.36 crore in the year-ago period

Topics
NTPC | Q1 results | pre-tax profit

BS Reporter 

NTPC, NTPC Limited
The firm’s total expenses were at Rs 22,649.04 crore, against Rs 23,814.32 crore a year ago

NTPC on Friday reported a 6.7 per cent year-on-year (YoY) fall in its consolidated pre-tax profit to Rs 3,442.9 crore in the June quarter.

Its net profit fell 6 per cent to Rs 2,948.94 crore, as compared to Rs 3,132.73 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year, according to a BSE filing.

The firm’s total income during April-June came down to Rs 26,794.68 crore, compared to Rs 27,353.36 crore in the year-ago period. The firm’s total expenses were at Rs 22,649.04 crore, against Rs 23,814.32 crore a year ago.
First Published: Fri, August 14 2020. 22:40 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU