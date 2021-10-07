NTPC, lectricit de France ink pact for int'l power project opportunities

-
State-run power giant NTPC has inked a pact with lectricit de France S.A. (EDF) for cooperation in international power sector.
EDF, one of the world's leading power sector companies headquartered in Paris, France, and NTPC have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to explore potential power project development opportunities in the Middle East, Asia, Europe and Africa, a statement said.
The two companies will also collaborate for knowledge sharing, research and development, technical services and consultancy assignments globally.
EDF and NTPC will jointly explore the possibility of power project development in the countries of mutual interest, as well as exchange knowledge and technical expertise.
The parties will also explore collaboration around technical services, including international consultancy assignments, and will consider the possibility of pursuing pilot programmes in the clean energy sector together.
