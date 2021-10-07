NTPC, lectricit de France ink pact for int'l power project opportunities

State-run power giant has inked a pact with lectricit de France S.A. (EDF) for cooperation in international

EDF, one of the world's leading headquartered in Paris, France, and have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to explore potential development opportunities in the Middle East, Asia, Europe and Africa, a statement said.

The two will also collaborate for knowledge sharing, research and development, technical services and consultancy assignments globally.

EDF and will jointly explore the possibility of development in the countries of mutual interest, as well as exchange knowledge and technical expertise.

The parties will also explore collaboration around technical services, including international consultancy assignments, and will consider the possibility of pursuing pilot programmes in the clean energy sector together.

