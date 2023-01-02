JUST IN
Auto-tech firm CarDekho Group narrows loss to Rs 246 crore in FY22
NTPC power generation rises nearly 12% to 295 bn units in Apr-Dec 2022

On a standalone basis, NTPC generated 254.6 BU during April-December 2022, a 16.1 per cent year-on-year rise

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

NTPC
NTPC's captive coal production remained at 14.6 MMT in the said period, with 51 per cent year-on-year growth

State-owned energy giant NTPC's power generation grew 11.6 per cent year-on-year to 295.4 billion units (BU) in April-December this fiscal.

This assumes significance as NTPC supplies one-fourth of the electricity in the country.

NTPC recorded a generation of 295.4 BU during April-December 2022, registering a growth of 11.6 per cent compared to the same period the previous year, a company statement said.

On a standalone basis, NTPC generated 254.6 BU during April-December 2022, a 16.1 per cent year-on-year rise.

Its coal-based thermal power plants registered a PLF (plant load factor or capacity utilisation) of 73.7 per cent for 9 months in FY23 (April-December 2022) compared to 68.5 per cent in the year-ago period.

NTPC's captive coal production remained at 14.6 MMT in the said period, with 51 per cent year-on-year growth.

NTPC group's installed capacity is 7,0824 MW. Recently, the company has crossed 3 GW of renewable capacity.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, January 02 2023. 19:09 IST

