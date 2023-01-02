JUST IN
IAMAI backs personal data protection bill, calls it industry-friendly
Business Standard

Bajaj Auto sales dip 22% to 281,486 units in Dec 2022, exports down 36%

Commercial vehicle sales were also down 21 per cent at 34,462 units against 43,701 units in December 2021

Topics
Bajaj Auto | Bajaj Auto sales

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Bajaj Auto
(Photo: Bloomberg)

Bajaj Auto Ltd on Monday reported a 22 per cent decline in total sales to 2,81,486 units in December 2022.

The company posted a total sales of 3,62,470 units in December 2021, Bajaj Auto said in a statement.

The two-wheeler sales slipped 23 per cent to 2,47,024 units from 3,18,769 units in the year-ago month, it added.

In the domestic market, two-wheeler sales dipped 2 per cent to 1,25,525 last month compared to 1,27,593 units in December 2021.

Exports of two-wheelers stood at 1,21,499 units against 1,91,176 units a year ago, down 36 per cent.

Commercial vehicle sales were also down 21 per cent at 34,462 units against 43,701 units in December 2021.

In the domestic market, commercial vehicle sales rose 25 per cent to 23,030 units from 18,386 units in the same month the previous year, the company said.

However, exports of commercial vehicles declined 55 per cent to 11,432 units in December 2022 compared to 25,315 units in the year-ago month, Bajaj Auto said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, January 02 2023. 17:40 IST

