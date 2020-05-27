JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

33 Covid cases in Kancheepuram industries, district on alert: collector
Business Standard

NTPC to enter distribution space, eyes ADAG's two BSES discoms in Delhi

The ADAG has two discoms namely BSES Rajdhani Power Ltd (BRPL) and BSES Yamuna Power Ltd (BYPL)

Topics
NTPC | Power discom | Reliance ADAG

BS Web Team & PTI  |  New Delhi 

NTPC, NTPC Limited
This assumes significance because NTPC is primarily power generation company

State-owned power giant NTPC has decided to foray in electricity distribution business by evincing interest to buy 51 per stake in Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group's (ADAG) two utilities in Delhi.

The ADAG has two discoms namely BSES Rajdhani Power Ltd (BRPL) and BSES Yamuna Power Ltd (BYPL).

This assumes significance because NTPC is primarily power generation company.

In a letter written to Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) on May 26, 2020, the power giant said, "NTPC has decided to foray into power distribution sector and keen on acquiring the distribution assets (BRPL and BYPL)".

ALSO READ: NTPC to expand renewable energy business, forms joint venture with ONGC

"We have learnt from media reports that ADAG wants to divest its 51 per cent stake in BRPL and BYPL."


The company also said, "NTPC is keen to explore the opportunities for acquiring 51 per cent stake in BRPL and BYPL, which are on sale, provided that the equity sale is done through a transparent process".

The speculation is rife that number of players are keen to buy 51 per stake in the two utilities.
First Published: Wed, May 27 2020. 20:31 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU