JUST IN
After strong Q2, uptick ahead for agrochemical major PI Industries stock
Road ahead for Tata Motors depends on the pace of volume recovery
Analysts see a ray of hope for oil marketing firms after a difficult Q2
Britannia investors see 'Good Day' after strong Q2, stock surges 9%
TVS Motor outperforms two-wheeler peers Hero, Bajaj in Sept quarter
After meeting Q2 expectations, HDFC's growth outlook appears healthy
Near-term margin concerns an overhang on Kansai Nerolac Paints' stock
Expansion, product mix to fizz up Varun Beverages' volumes and margins
LIC Housing Finance stock comes under pressure on weak Q2 results
BEL's sales trajectory will sustain on multiple growth opportunities
You are here: Home » Companies » Financial X-Ray
Committed to integrity, transparency of our ops: Oracle's Garrett Ilg
Business Standard

Nykaa gets a thumbs up from investors after a strong Q2 performance

Further gains in margins and growth acceleration in the fashion section are potential triggers

Topics
Nykaa | Q2 results | Stock Market

Devangshu Datta  |  New Delhi 

Nykaa, beauty care products
The guidance suggests Nykaa’s beauty and personal care (BPC) segment (contribution of 69.5 per cent to gross merchandise value or GMV) may post 25 per cent YoY revenue growth in 2022-23. (Photo: Bloomberg)

Excellent results from FSN E-commerce (Nykaa) led to a big surge in the share price. This bucks the trend where most unicorns have seen bearish movements after listing. Nykaa reported revenue growth of 7.2 per cent quarter-on-quarter or QoQ (39 per cent year-on-year (YoY)) to Rs 1,231 crore in the July-September quarter (Q2) of 2022-23. Gross profit grew 9.4 per cent QoQ (47.5 per cent YoY) to Rs 558 crore. EBITDA grew 32.8 per cent QoQ (and 112 per cent YoY) to Rs 61 crore in Q2. Apart from revenue growth, decreased marketing & advertising expenses (down 5.8 per cent QoQ) helped to boost EBITDA. However, employee benefits expense (up 6.1 per cent QoQ), fulfilment expense (up 11.9 per cent QoQ) and other expenses (up 19.9 per cent QoQ) all saw rises.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Nykaa

First Published: Fri, November 11 2022. 20:37 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.