O4S raises $6 mn in Series-A funding round led by Think Investments

Supply chain startup O4S, has raised $6 million in a Series-A funding round led by Think Investments. Existing investor Venture Highway also participated in the round. The company has earlier raised a total of $3.5 million in different rounds of investments backed by Venture Highway, and angel investors including Amit Singhal, and Bikram Singh Bedi.

Incepted in 2017 by Divay Kumar and Shreyans Sipani, O4S is helping many prominent manufacturing like ITC, Coca Cola, Honeywell, AkzoNobel, Mondelez among others bring visibility and automation in their supply chains using O4S Enterprise Platform.

The IoT and SaaS-driven platform helps manufacturing digitise and automate the supply chain. It is a multi-module platform for manufacturing to enable traceability and automation across manufacturing, warehouses, and retail networks to increase sales and performance. The platform couples’ technologies like AI, ML, and IoT with the core supply chain operations to build global supply chain networks for the enterprises.

“In the last 3 years of starting operations, we have worked with more than 50 large consumer brands coming from various industries and understood their pain points well. O4S’s platforms are developed to resolve persisting supply chain challenges and lack of visibility in distribution,” said Co-founder, Divay Kumar.

Shashin Shah, Managing Partner at Think Investments, “A key learning from the COVID-19 pandemic is the need to improve supply chains around the world, and companies like O4S are leading in this effort. We foresee immense growth in the smart manufacturing sector and look forward to partnering with O4S as they continue to rapidly expand and offer tech-enabled solutions to a wide range of clients.”

“We have backed O4S since their inception and have seen the founders and their team build a fantastic product for an extremely sticky customer base. The Supply Chain Traceability and Automation market is projected to reach $7.3 Billion by 2026; O4S has a huge opportunity to become a leader in this vertical.” Samir Sood, Founder, Venture Highway.