Odisha govt signs agreement with BPCL to explore green energy possibilities

The Odisha government signed an agreement with Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) for exploring green energy possibilities in the state.
The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Industrial Promotion and Investment Corporation of Odisha Ltd (IPICOL) Managing Director Bhupendra Singh Poonia and BPCL's Executive Director Renewable Energy Amit Garg on Monday.
"Odisha has a high potential for production of green energy from ethanol, solar and hydrogen," Chief Secretary SC Mohapatra said at the programme where the agreement was signed.
The state government would push green energy in a big way and BPCL would be provided all support from grounding to commissioning of projects, he said.
"This is a momentous occasion when a company like BPCL has joined hands with the state government for the production of green energy," Development Commissioner PK Jena said.
BPCL chairman and MD Arun Kumar Singh said that many parts of Odisha have great potential for the production of solar and ethanol energy.
The agreement envisages joint collaboration for exploring the feasibility of setting up hydrogen production plants both for domestic use and export.
It would also help Odisha-based heavy industries to supplement their non-fossil power requirement, officials said.
The company targets to set up a renewable energy production capacity of 10 gigawatts, in a mix of solar, wind, small hydro and biomass by 2040, they said.
