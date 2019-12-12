odrej Properties adds three new projects in Mumbai, one in Bengaluru

has added three new projects in Mumbai Metropolitan Region and one in Bengaluru thereby adding around 12.70 million sq. ft. of new development potential

GPL has entered into a joint venture to develop a township project of over 100 acres in the well-established and growing residential market of Navi Mumbai. This project will offer a 7.50 million square feet of development area and will be developed as a residential development with a retail component, it said.

The second project is a joint venture with Nisarg Nirman Developers to develop a land parcel of approximately 6.4 acres in the fast emerging market of Ambernath, MMR. This project will offer 1.1 million square feet of development area and will be developed as a group housing project.

The third project is an outright purchase of land in the rapidly developing city of Thane. Spread across approximately 8 acres, this project will offer approximately 0.10 million square metres (1.10 million square feet) of development area comprising primarily of residential apartments with some retail space.

The fourth project is a joint venture with the promoters of Universal Builders in KIADB Hardware Park, Bagalur, North Bengaluru. This project will be a modern affordable housing project of approximately 0.28 million square metres (3 million square feet) across 22 acres of land. The site is on the main State Highway 104 and has good connectivity to the airport and several key hubs of Bangalore.

Pirojsha Godrej, Executive Chairman, said, “We are happy to add these four new projects to our development portfolio. This fits well with our strategy of building our presence in the country's leading real estate markets and will add momentum to GPL's plans to grow market share during the period of dislocation the industry is currently facing. We look forward to delivering outstanding projects across these locations."

The company has a total development of 125 million sq ft under construction at present.