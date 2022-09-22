Ola Electric to foray into international markets starting with Nepal

-
Ola Electric on Thursday said it plans to foray into the international markets starting with Nepal.
The company said it has signed a memorandum of understanding with CG Motors in Nepal partnering them as local distributors for its Ola S1 scooters (S1 & S1 Pro).
The scooters will be available in Nepal starting next quarter, the Bengaluru-based electric two-wheeler maker said in a statement.
In the second phase, the company also aims to enter Latin America, ASEAN and European Union, increasing the company's presence in up to five international markets.
"Our international expansion not only means that we will as a company be able to serve customers in these similar regions, but it is also testament to the fact that India will lead the EV revolution for the world," Ola Founder and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal noted.
To truly take the electric vehicle revolution to the next level, India will have to be the epicenter of change, he added.
The company recently unveiled an electric four-wheeler project.
First Published: Thu, September 22 2022. 16:13 IST
