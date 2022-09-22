JUST IN
Air India extends validity of frequent flyer points till March 31, 2023
IGGL gains 42.94% physical progress, Rs 1556.46 crore capital expenditure
Crypto tax reporting app Binocs raises $4 mn in seed funding for expansion
SpiceJet says will hike salaries of senior pilots by 20% from October
TerraPay, NPCI collaborate for merchant payments via UPI-enabled QR codes
Singh brothers awarded 6 months jail term in Fortis-Daiichi Sankyo case
From Windsors to Kochs and Tatas, 5 rules for family businesses to thrive
Bharat Forge: Rising industrial segment revenue, auto recovery drive gains
World's second-biggest fortune fails to halt rout in bonds of Adani firms
Kuku FM raises $21.8 mn series B1 funding from Fundamentum Partnership
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Air India extends validity of frequent flyer points till March 31, 2023
Business Standard

Sula Vineyards eyes double-digit revenue growth in next five years

The company has filed its draft prospectus with Sebi and is awaiting approval for its IPO

Topics
IPO | Sula wines | India wine market

Sharleen D'Souza  |  Mumbai 

Sula Vineyards
Sula Vineyards

Sula Vineyards, the leader in wines in the Indian market, expects strong double-digit revenue growth over the next five years.

“The number of drinkers has grown in strong double digits over the last couple of years and there has been a big boom in retail sales,” said Rajeev Samant, MD & CEO, Sula Vineyards. He added that research company Technopak Advisors expects the Indian wine market to grow at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 20 per cent till 2025.

In FY22, Sula's revenue from operations was up 8.6 per cent to Rs 453.91 crore from Rs 417.95 crore in FY21. In FY20, its revenue stood at Rs 521.6 crore. The company saw its net profit at Rs 52.1 crore in FY22 compared to Rs 3 crore in FY21. In FY20, it reported a loss of Rs 15.9 crore.

According to the report, the Indian wine market stood at Rs 1,550 crore in FY21 and is expected to touch Rs 3,200 crore by FY25.

Maharashtra is the biggest market for Sula, where it also has its vineyard. The firm expects the state to continue to be its No. 1 market over the next decade as well, Samant said.

The company held a share of 52.6 per cent by value in FY21 in the Indian wine market. “We are already in a very strong position in terms of market share growth,” Samant said.

“We also have very strong market share in Haryana,” Samant said. He added that India is drinking much more wine now than ever before.

Sula also ships wine to over 20 countries and Samant said that its exports are growing well. However, he pointed out that exports are not easy. “You're going up against a lot of traditional wine companies and therefore there are challenges. But definitely more and more people across the world are enjoying a bottle of good Indian wine.”

At its vineyard in Nashik, it did 85,000 unique individual tastings and expects to surpass last year’s numbers.

“This year we are on track to do substantially more than that,” Samant said.

The company has filed its draft red herring prospectus with Sebi and is awaiting approval for its initial public offering.
Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.


We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

Read our full coverage on IPO

First Published: Thu, September 22 2022. 15:13 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.