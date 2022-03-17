Ola Electric to hike prices of S1 Pro scooter from next purchase window

-
Ola Electric on Thursday said it will raise prices of S1 Pro scooter with effect from the next purchase window.
The Bengaluru-based firm is slated to commence the next purchase window on March 17-18, coinciding with the Holi festival.
"Thanks to all who've purchased S1 Pro already and special thanks to those who've bought their 2nd or 3rd S1 Pro! Last chance to get it for 1,29,999. We'll be raising prices in the next window. This window ends 18th midnight!," Ola co-founder Bhavish Aggarwal said in a tweet.
The company said it is bringing exclusive special edition colour Gerua in a glossy finish. This colour will only be available for the two days of Holi on March 17 and 18.
The entirely digital payment process will be through the Ola app only, it had stated.
Ola Electric is currently ramping up the production and deliveries of the Ola S1 Pro scooter to meet the customer demand.
