Ola launches rideshare option 'Pro' with super-sanitised in-car experience

Bengaluru-based ride-hailing firm Ola said it has launched Ola Pro, a new service to help people who need a super-sanitised rideshare option for travel during the (Covid-19) pandemic. The Ola Pro trial, which begins on Thursday in Sydney, Australia, introduces a fleet of specially fitted out cars that follow strict hygiene and safety standards, apart from a premium in-car experience. It is available for people seeking extra assurance, such as those working with at-risk community members.

“At Ola, we pride ourselves in providing a safe high-quality experience for all our riders and driver-partners. Today, we take that commitment one step further with the launch of Ola Pro,” said Simon Smith, managing director of Ola Australia. “Ola Pro is designed to help people looking for some extra peace of mind with a transport option to get them from A to B as safely as possible,” he said.





The new service features vehicles fitted with a transparent plastic barrier separating the driver and rider. The vehicles are sanitised after every trip by drivers and professionally sanitised every week. Ola drivers have been provided gloves, masks and cleaning equipment, as well as hand sanitiser for their own safety. They will also be regularly temperature checked, to ensure the highest levels of hygiene and service to the rider. Drivers are also undergoing hygiene training to build their skills and to ensure they follow best practice.

“Not only do we want to protect our customers, we want to protect our drivers,” said Smith. “Our drivers have been struggling like many other small business people during this crisis and Ola Pro gives them the opportunity to continue to work, while providing a vital community service,” he said.

Roslyn Slade,an Ola Pro driver in Sydney, said Covid-19 has stopped a lot of elderly and at-risk people getting to the shops or to see a doctor and Ola Pro gives them an option. “I always keep my car clean, but this takes it to another level, and the screen will help my customers and me stay that bit further apart,” said Slade.