Reliance Jio may not charge a premium for its 5G services initially
Business Standard

Ola Electric eyes stakes in joint ventures to up raw material supplies

Also in talks for tie-ups with firms that provide elements to make batteries

Topics
Ola Electric Mobility | Ola | joint ventures in India

Surajeet Das Gupta  |  New Delhi 

BATTERY
Cell testing has started at its R&D lab and production will begin by next year-end

Ola Electric is open to picking up minority stakes in a couple of joint ventures in order to build a robust supply chain of the key raw materials it needs to manufacture advanced cell chemistry batteries.

First Published: Mon, October 03 2022. 06:10 IST

`
