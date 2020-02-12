Ola takes on Uber with its safety pitch as it drives operations to London

How does a brand, built for India’s uniquely chaotic roads and discount-seeking riders, break into the fragmented ride-hailing market in London? Especially, since this is a market where its flashier counterpart, Uber, has struggled to keep its wheels on. At Ola, the Bengaluru-headquartered ride-hailing firm, the answer has been to stick to the knitting.

Launched in London this week, it has retained the brand name and, in advertising campaigns, Ola is highlighting the safety features it developed for Indian roads. For instance, the two-step identification for Indian passengers whereby ...