JUST IN
Online pharmacy platform Tata 1mg turns unicorn after raising $40 mn
ONDC a win-win for consumers as plethora of shopping options open up
Tier-II Indian cities emerge as major realty growth engines: PropEquity
Matrimony.com launches app catering to India's LGBTQIA+ community
ByteDance lays off hundreds of employees from video gaming vertical: Report
Adani Group says not overleaveraged, loans from public sector banks halved
Flipkart forays into hospitality sector, launches hotel booking feature
Murugappa enters EV mkt with TI Clean Mobility's Montra e-three-wheeler
Prodn halts at Parsa East, Kanta Basan coal block operated by Adani Group
Suzlon bags 180.6 MW energy project from Sembcorp's Green Infra Wind Energy
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Tier-II Indian cities emerge as major realty growth engines: PropEquity
Business Standard

ONDC a win-win for consumers as plethora of shopping options open up

Sellers too stand to gain from lower commissions and more customers

Topics
Online shopping | e commerce | Digital India

Sharleen D'Souza  |  Mumbai 

ONDC
All sellers will be discoverable to all buyers irrespective of the platform from which they access ONDC’s seller base

As the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) — a digital network which connects buyers and sellers — is all set to open to the public this month, both retail and wholesale customers will have the option to buy from any vendor that has registered on the network.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR
Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.


We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

Read our full coverage on Online shopping

First Published: Tue, September 06 2022. 18:29 IST

`
.