Online marketplace LimeRoad's user data leaked, firm denies allegations

Around 1.29 million customer records of online marketplace LimeRoad were posted for sale on Dark Web, according to a report by US cybersecurity firm Cyble. The leaked database included names, phone number and emails of the users.

"As part of our regular deepweb and monitoring, we came across a threat actor who claimed to have around 1.29 million customer records of Limeroad. The data seems to be legitimate," the report said.

LimeRoad was co-founded in 2012 by Suchi Mukherjee, Manish Saksena and Ankush Mehra as a fashion marketplace for women. It is said to be India’s first women’s social shopping website that deals in clothing and accessories for women, men and children. The Tiger Global-backed startup has raised $50 million in funding till date, according to data compiled by Crunchbase.





"LimeRoad strongly denies these baseless allegations. As of now, only 44 numbers are available for the sample, of which very few can match our users' numbers. We have no reason to believe anything other than that this is a random selection. We have asked the poster of the darknet and the officer from the cybersecurity front to give us the data to validate. We have not received any further data. Given the current data points, we have no reason to believe these numbers belong to any of our customers," said Suchi Mukherjee CEO and co-founder of LimeRoad.

The Gurugram-based company reported a 78.5 per cent increase in revenue from Rs 89.73 crore in the financial year 2017 to Rs 160.2 crore in the financial year-ending 2018, the report said. "Approximately, 98.5 per cent of this was contributed by basic operations of the company—Sale of services."

Limeroad did not respond to an e-mail seeking comments on the data leak till the time of going to press.

The report comes days after Cyble reported ransomware attack on Indiabulls Group and the hackers threatened to leak critical data owned by its group such as account transaction details, vouchers, letters sent to bank managers.

