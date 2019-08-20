Only govt can improve market sentiment, says Hyundai CEO on auto slowdown

Why are you launching the Grand i10 Nios at a time when there is a palpable gloom? The market downturn can be changed only through efforts by both government and auto companies. I think to make a customer more comfortable towards purchasing is to bring a new product. The Grand i10 Nios launch is part of that initiative. This is a new-designed vehicle.

We expect that the new features in the car will help it stimulate the market. In July 2019, the Venue received a tremendous response. We sold close to 39,000 units, of which 9,585 units sold were of the Venue. Despite current ...