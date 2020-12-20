Only two of six bids for Reliance Home Finance are compliant and binding

-
ALSO READ
A fresh lease of life for real estate?
Reliance Home Fin resolution may be delayed as auditors split on fraud call
Reliance now a key player in realty space with Rs 40,000-cr assets
Reliance Capital lenders appoint SBI Caps, JM Financial to sell assets
Mortgage norms: Tightened or relaxed?
-
Six bidders have submitted bids for Reliance Home Finance Limited (RHFL).
Of these, only two bidders submitted compliant and binding bids and other four bids are non-binding and not compliant with bid conditions.
The lenders have decided to further extend the bidding timeline till January 31, 2021, in order to accommodate the four non compliant bidders.
The two compliant bidders opposed the arbitrary change of rules of the game by the lenders and the bidders threatened to walk away from the non-transparent process.
The lenders of RHFL have received a total of six bids for its assets in response to the resolution process being run.
However, only two bids are binding and compliant in nature with the bid conditions. The two compliant and binding bids are from Avenue, a US based fund and ARCIL, an Asset Reconstruction Company (ARC), as a joint bid.
The second bid is by Authum Investment & Infrastructure Limited, listed non banking finance company (NBFC).
The other four bids are non-binding in nature and are also not compliant with the bid conditions. These for bidders have also not placed the mandatory bid bond of Rs 10 crore.
Kotak Special Situations Fund (KSSF) and Asset Care and Reconstruction Enterprise Limited (ACRE) have submitted non binding bid with several conditions, including exclusivity and has also asked for additional time of two months to complete due-diligence, even after the deadline which was extended multiple times.
The other two ARCs namely, Invent and Alchemist have also submitted conditional bids which are non-compliant with the bids condition and have not paid the mandatory bid bond of Rs 10 crore.
The lenders at their meeting held on December 17, 2020 decided to extend the bid time by two months till January 31, 2021 and invite revised bids from all the Bidders, so that non-compliant bidders may be accommodated.
Avenue/Arcil and Authum -- the two binding and compliant bidders have opposed the lenders action citing an attempt to change the rules of the game and have threatened to walk away from the process.
In August this year, lenders led by Bank of Baroda had invited expressions of interest for the assets of Reliance Home Finance and Reliance Commercial Finance, both arms of Reliance Capital.
The resolution process is being managed by BoBCapital Markets (BoB Caps) and Ernst & Young (EY).
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU