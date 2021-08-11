Oracle's Mumbai, Hyderabad cloud regions certified for use by government

Software giant Oracle’s Mumbai and Hyderabad cloud regions have now been certified for use by the Indian government and the public sector, said the company. With this the company is gearing up to expand its presence in the public sector’s adoption of cloud platforms.

The company said that MeitY has given approval, after a rigorous audit process, that lasted a few months, for empanelment of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure as an approved cloud service provider (CSP) for governments and public sector firms bound by strict regulatory guidelines.

“What this means is that it provides an easy and a compliant path to the cloud for more than 29 states and Union Territories already using Oracle solutions. Oracle solutions is already a preferred tech partner to governments and public sector firms in India – either on-premise database or other technologies and Oracle on-premise applications,” said Debapriya Nanda, head, Public Sector Business,

Some of the initiatives or immediate opportunities that Oracle sees include the national health mission platform that the health ministry is planning to build and the education ministry, where they are planning to build an online training platform for K-12 students. Including other projects.

“Oracle has been an existing vendor in most of these departments and are in constant discussions, including presenting our Oracle Cloud infrastructure, and the various tools we offer. These also include various open standard platforms that we provide for fast, agile development, deployment and hundred percent secured databases,” said Nanda.

Governments of Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Orissa, Rajasthan, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and many more are already using Oracle solutions for their various departments like commercial taxes, power (meter data management), social justice (courts), urban local bodies, health, locomotive works etc.

Many government ministries eg. Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Ministry of Railways, Ministry of Finance, etc also use Oracle (on-premise) solutions.

Recently, Oracle along with NIC and IEEE under the aegis of MeitY, invited technologists including students and working professionals, to participate in a 36-hour virtual hackathon, GovTechThon2020. The hackathon aimed to incubate new ideas and display use of technology in prime sectors like education, transport, agriculture – to address grassroots problems India is facing. Majority of the winning solutions were cloud native applications developed using Oracle Cloud Infrastructure.