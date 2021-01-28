Orient Cement posts net profit of Rs 53.88 cr in December quarter

C K Birla Group firm Ltd on Thursday reported a net profit of Rs 53.88 crore for the third quarter ended December 2020.

It had posted a net loss of Rs 5.67 crore in the October-December period a year ago, said in a BSE filing.

Its revenue from operations rose 7.10 per cent to Rs 604.61 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 564.49 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

Total expenses were at Rs 528.24 crore as against Rs 575.24 crore earlier, down 8.17 per cent.

In a separate filing, said its board on Thursday recommended an interim dividend of 50 per cent, which is Rs 0.50 per equity share of face value of Re 1 each for the financial year 2020-21.

Shares of Orient Cement Ltd settled at Rs 82.30 on BSE, up 2.55 per cent from its previous close.

