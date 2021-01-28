IRCTC net profit declines 62% to Rs 78 crore in December quarter

-
IRCTC on Thursday reported a net profit of Rs 78 crore for the quarter ended December (2020), a decline of 62.1 per cent year-on-year. The profit was Rs 205.8 crore during the same period a year ago.
The Indian Railway's catering and tourism arm's revenue from operations declined 68.6 per cent to Rs 224 crore for the quarter under review. The revenue was Rs 715 crore during the same period a year earlier. On a sequential basis, the revenues from operations declined 75 per cent. It was Rs 885 crore in the September quarter.
Segment wise, the revenues form catering came in at Rs 49 crore, while the revenues from internet ticketing stood at Rs 143 crore.
IRCTC's total expenses declined 70 per cent at Rs 140 crore during the December quarter over the same quarter a year earlier.
Shares of IRCTC ended 1.37 per cent higher at the market close.
