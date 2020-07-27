JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » Q&A

Air India's regional office forms panel to identify redundant employees
Business Standard

OTT won't match TV's reach for next 5 years: Zee MD & CEO Punit Goenka

The long-term vision hasn't changed. It is clear that OTT will be a subscription-driven business and not ad-driven unlike broadcasting

Topics
OTT services | Zee Group | ZEE5

Vanita Kohli-Khandekar 

In 2006, Zee was down in the dumps. That is when founder Subhash Chandra’s son and managing director and now CEO Punit Goenka took over. He built Zee into a Rs 8,130-crore cash-spewing growth engine.

Last year, the promoters of Zee’s debt-ridden parent Essel Group sold a chunk of their stake. Just when Zee was settling down, came the pandemic and lately rumours of investors losing confidence in Goenka. A day before announcing annual results, Goenka issued a sentimental open letter talking about the way forward for Zee. After an intense earnings call, Vanita Kohli-Khandekar ...

MONTHLY STAR

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital Monthly Subscription
149.00  
subscribe
Complete access to the premium product
Convenient - Pay as you go
Pay using Master/Visa Credit Card & ICICI VISA Debit Card
Auto renewed (subject to your card issuer's permission)
Cancel any time in the future
Requires personal information

What you get?

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all the content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment – hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.
  • 18 years of archival data.

NOTE :

  • The product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the email with the cancellation request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for speedy action. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.

SMART MONTHLY

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital - 12 Months
1499.00
subscribe
Get 12 months of Business Standard digital access
Single Seamless Sign-up to Business Standard Digital
Convenient - Once a year payment
Pay using an instrument of your choice - Credit/Debit Cards, Net Banking, Payment Wallets accepted
Exclusive Invite to select Business Standard events

What you get

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment - hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.

NOTE :

  • This product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the mail with the request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for easy reference. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.
First Published: Mon, July 27 2020. 06:03 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU