OTT won't match TV's reach for next 5 years: Zee MD & CEO Punit Goenka

In 2006, Zee was down in the dumps. That is when founder Subhash Chandra’s son and managing director and now CEO Punit Goenka took over. He built Zee into a Rs 8,130-crore cash-spewing growth engine.

Last year, the promoters of Zee’s debt-ridden parent Essel Group sold a chunk of their stake. Just when Zee was settling down, came the pandemic and lately rumours of investors losing confidence in Goenka. A day before announcing annual results, Goenka issued a sentimental open letter talking about the way forward for Zee. After an intense earnings call, Vanita Kohli-Khandekar ...