Our acquisition strategy has been playing out well: HCL Technologies CEO

As HCL Tech emerges as the no. 3 player in the domestic IT services industry, surpassing Wipro in dollar revenue terms, the management is quite confident of sustaining the growth momentum for the fiscal. Apart from engineering services, president and CEO C VIJAYAKUMAR said telecom, BFSI, retail and consumer packaged goods would drive growth in the quarters ahead.

The company also said its acquisition strategy is reaping dividends. Edited excerpts: The pecking order of the Indian IT services industry has changed with HCL emerging as the third largest player, surpassing Wipro. What ...