Our aim is to help consumers trade up, says HUL's CMD Sanjiv Mehta

Hindustan Unilever (HUL), India’s largest consumer goods company, believes premiumisation is here to stay despite a large part of the domestic consumer goods market being of a mass nature. In an interview to Viveat Susan Pinto and Niraj Bhatt, CMD Sanjiv Mehta articulates his vision for the company amid a rising tide of challengers.

Edited Excerpts: What underpins your growth strategy in a market where competitive intensity remains high? We brought focus on the “core of the core”. These are brands in categories that are highly penetrated. Using our “Winning ...