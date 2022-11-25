Our investment reflects confidence in India's economy: AM/NS India CEO

Buoyed by the India growth story, India (AM/NS India), a joint venture between and Nippon Steel, has embarked on an expansion that includes increasing capacity at its existing location, Hazira in Gujarat, and setting up new plants in Odisha. In a conversation, Dilip Oommen, (CEO), AM/NS India, and executive vice-president, ArcelorMittal, tells Ishita Ayan Dutt that and are bullish on India over a medium to long term. Edited excerpts: