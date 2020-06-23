Over 16,000 new firms registered since lockdown, 3,200 in April alone

While the Covid-19 crisis may have cast its shadow on overall business activity, it did not entirely stop a host of new from coming into existence. Around 16,000 new have been registered since the period started, official sources told Business Standard.

“The central registration office has been working throughout this period at half the strength even on weekends and holidays to keep the incorporation of going,” a senior government official said.

While the numbers have dropped by over a half compared to last year, experts still consider this positive given the economic climate around the world.

“Even during Covid if so many companies have registered, it is a good sign. Many of these must be subsidiaries, or companies formed to meet existing obligations...Demand for PPE kits, sanitisers has also helped in launching many new companies,” Ankit Singhi, partner, Corporate Professionals said.

In April this year, 3,209 companies were registered as against 10,383 last year, of which more than 1,000 were listed under the category of business services and over 500 under community and personal services. Close to 700 companies were registered under the manufacturing sector and over 500 were into trading business.

Data for companies incorporated during May and June is yet to be released by the corporate affairs ministry. On an average approximately 10,000 companies were registered on a monthly basis last year. In May and June last year 11,281 and 9,619 companies were registered respectively.





Companies now also receive a bank account number after registration as well as part of the Spice+ form launched in February by the corporate affairs ministry for speedier processing of applications. It enabled online filing and real time validation.

“We had launched this reform when the Covid crisis had already started...We were also trying to figure how we will deploy the form as globally there was happening. But we decided to go ahead with 50 per cent strength in our registration centre to help in commencing business in India,” the senior official added.

According to government sources over 18,000 companies have registered since the launch of the Spice+form.

At present, four banks are providing the account numbers to newly registered companies including, Bank of Baroda, HDFC bank, ICICI, Kotak Mahindra and Punjab National Bank.

The Corporate Affairs ministry will also release the data for companies that were struck by September-October. “During the Covid period, companies would not be struck off as these are hard times,” the senior official said.