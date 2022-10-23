Over 30% increase in last-minute bookings for the Diwali long weekend: Oyo

Global hospitality technology company said there has been around 32% rise in booking demand for Diwali holidays this year as compared to last year.

has emerged as the top destination with the maximum number of bookings for the upcoming Diwali holiday registering a 70% hike in demand for Diwali weekend this year i.e. October 21-24, 2022 vis-a-vis Diwali weekend last year i.e. November 4-7, 2021.

The booking trends also indicate that Bangalore is the second most popular destination for Diwali holidays while registering a 58% hike in demand as compared to last year. Goa continues to be one of the highly popular destinations albeit with a 30% hike in demand. Kolkata and Chennai registered 78% and 45% increase in demand, respectively.

"Value for money appears to be the top priority for travelers with budget hotels registering the maximum share of the advance bookings. The trend also shows that travelers are making the most of the long weekend with Govardhan Puja on Tuesday i.e. October 25, 2022 recording the maximum bookings so far," said in a statement.

East India leads the table in terms of recovery registering the strongest upward trend with 71% rise in bookings as compared to Diwali weekend last year however, in absolute terms, South India has demonstrated the maximum bookings and a healthy 55% rise in demand as compared to last year's Diwali weekend.