Business Standard

Over 6 million customers placed orders during Myntra's festival sale

As customers shopped fashion, beauty and lifestyle products during the event, Myntra's BFF saw over 45 per cent of visitors coming from tier 2/3 cities of India

Topics
Myntra | e commerce | Festive sale

BS Reporter  |  Bengaluru 

e-commerce
The third edition of BFF offered access to 1.5 million styles, 1.5X more compared to the previous edition, enabling a diverse set of over 6000 brands

Over 1.2 million new customers shopped during Myntra’s ‘Big Fashion Festival’ (BFF) sale event, the highest ever so far the Walmart-owned online retailer.In a first, about 60 per cent of the items have been delivered before the end of BFF with fastest delivery fulfilled in 240 minutes of placing the order. Every 1 in 5 orders was delivered within 48 hours.

As customers shopped fashion, beauty and lifestyle products during the event, Myntra’s BFF saw over 45 per cent of visitors coming from tier 2/3 cities of India.

“BFF concluded on a high note, with 6 million customers placing orders across fashion, beauty and lifestyle, as they shopped for their entire family’s festive needs,” said Sharon Pais, Chief Business Officer, Myntra. “Our strong last-mile network, including 21000 Kirana partners, has fulfilled 60 per cent of deliveries before the end of the event,” she added.

The third edition of BFF offered access to 1.5 million styles, 1.5X more compared to the previous edition, enabling a diverse set of over 6000 brands

The top trending categories this edition included women's Indianwear and western wear, men’s casual and workwear, beauty and personal care, and watches and wearables. The beauty and personal care category that scaled up its portfolio by 2X year-over-year saw 40 per cent more customers than the last edition. The watches and wearables category were also popular and witnessed over 90 per cent growth in demand.

First Published: Mon, October 03 2022. 23:01 IST

`
